Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 68.5% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.34. 2,113,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,205,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.79. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $185.25. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,160,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,583 shares of company stock worth $51,745,192 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

