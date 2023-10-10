Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 336.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,683 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.58. 1,853,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,768,936. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.23.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $3,373,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,420,455.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 655,579 shares of company stock valued at $142,087,532. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

