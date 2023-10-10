Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 2.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $31,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.25. 480,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on WM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

