Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,496 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.31. 13,013,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,417,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

