Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 295 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,780 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,469 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its position in NIKE by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 9,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,085,953 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $119,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of NIKE by 11.1% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 402,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NKE traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.81. 4,121,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,235,147. The firm has a market cap of $149.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.75 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.71.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.