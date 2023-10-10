Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after buying an additional 3,124,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2,543.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,437,000 after buying an additional 1,186,718 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Moody’s by 12.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after buying an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.13.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $318.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.75. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,323,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,909,430. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

