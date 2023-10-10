Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,421 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 424% from the previous session’s volume of 462 shares.The stock last traded at $114.46 and had previously closed at $113.05.

Moog Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.43.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $850.18 million during the quarter.

Moog Announces Dividend

About Moog

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

