Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 2.0% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $24,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,506. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.99 and its 200-day moving average is $85.85.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

