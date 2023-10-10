Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Reduced by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $133.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

