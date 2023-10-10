MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives $12.81 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.81.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.30 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOR opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 154.85%. Equities research analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in MorphoSys by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 9,680.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the second quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the third quarter valued at $101,000.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

