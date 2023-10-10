Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.93

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.93 and last traded at $35.66, with a volume of 279058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Mplx Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 104,751.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after buying an additional 69,705,594 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,674,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $678,950,000 after acquiring an additional 394,336 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Mplx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,474,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,736,000 after acquiring an additional 756,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mplx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,049,000 after purchasing an additional 344,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,758,000 after purchasing an additional 319,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

