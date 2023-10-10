MVL Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71.51 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, MVL has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $71.51 million and $813,097.02 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,852,958,863 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

