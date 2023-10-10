My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits Market Cap of $1.26 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $199,465.62 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003532 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006169 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000124 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,298,688 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

