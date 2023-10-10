National Bank Financial Increases WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$212.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSPOF. TD Securities raised their price target on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$199.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

WSPOF stock remained flat at $140.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.12 and a 200-day moving average of $132.67. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $142.68.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

