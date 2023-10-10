National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,249 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 11,628 shares.The stock last traded at $479.97 and had previously closed at $486.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.78.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 11.46%.

Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 340.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in National Western Life Group by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Further Reading

