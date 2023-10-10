Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.17 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $27,619.15 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00149809 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00047137 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00025298 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015589 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003642 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

