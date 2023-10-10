Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.87. 153,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 820,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Nerdy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $657.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 79.68% and a negative net margin of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $48.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nerdy news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,287,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,287,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $116,784.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,602,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,897,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 90,872 shares of company stock worth $425,432 and have sold 102,163 shares worth $387,681. Insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 552.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Nerdy during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Further Reading

