Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Raised by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $385.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $170.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $412.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,157 shares of company stock valued at $50,373,841 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

