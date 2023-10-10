Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $385.95 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $171.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total transaction of $8,885,950.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,157 shares of company stock worth $50,373,841 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

