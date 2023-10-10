Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.8% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,157 shares of company stock worth $50,373,841 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $384.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,781,542. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $412.27 and a 200 day moving average of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $170.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

