NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NASDAQ NURO opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 18.42, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 75.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NeuroMetrix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 34,892 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

