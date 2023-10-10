New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Down 3.2%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.07. 270,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,059,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGD. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.54.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $728.78 million, a PE ratio of -13.81, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.60.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New Gold during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in New Gold by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 668,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 395,900 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 5,958,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 1,364,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

