New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NYCB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.59 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $915,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 797.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 117,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 104,782 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,867,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 126,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

