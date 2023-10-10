News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of News by 75.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 276,730 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in News by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of News by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of News by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in News by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on News in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Insider Transactions at News

In related news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of News stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $205,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other News news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $205,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,445.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

News Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NWSA traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 399,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

