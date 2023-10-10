Nexo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.09 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Nexo has a total market cap of $300.89 million and $2.09 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexo has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Nexo token can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000820 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.
Nexo Profile
Nexo’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official website for Nexo is nexo.com. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.com/blog. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Nexo
