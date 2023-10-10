NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,666,000 after acquiring an additional 274,371 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average of $71.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

