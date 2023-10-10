NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 230,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 634,645 shares.The stock last traded at $23.81 and had previously closed at $23.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 49.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth $958,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

See Also

