Nicholas L. O’grady Sells 28,950 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,972.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.97.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 10.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

