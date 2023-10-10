NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.07 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.71.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on NKE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.