North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 200,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,387. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.55. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $48.72.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

