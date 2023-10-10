North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 2.7% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 516.1% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.34. 121,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,305. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $25.43.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.