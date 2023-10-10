North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $9.81 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 9.4% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.57. 97,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,377. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

