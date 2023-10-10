North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up 5.6% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWOB. American National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,559.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.44. 178,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,579. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.18. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $64.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2966 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

