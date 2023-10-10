North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $255,265,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, reaching $216.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,563. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $305.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

