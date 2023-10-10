North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 794 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVDE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000.
Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
AVDE stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.91. 33,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.40.
Avantis International Equity ETF Profile
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avantis International Equity ETF
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.