North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 794 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVDE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

AVDE stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.91. 33,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.40.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.