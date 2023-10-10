NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) PT Lowered to C$6.50

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on NWHUF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 231 income-producing properties and 18.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in the Americas, Europe and Australasia.
