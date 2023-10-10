Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCLH. Barclays cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 863.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $765,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth approximately $771,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4,080.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 802,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 783,080 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 588,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

