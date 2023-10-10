Norwood Financial Corp Acquires 1,040 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $454,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341,761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after buying an additional 4,410,429 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $117,323,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $113,926,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,362 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

NYSE FCX opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

