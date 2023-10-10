Norwood Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.5% of Norwood Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $271.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.83. The company has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $172.71 and a one year high of $293.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

