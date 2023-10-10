Norwood Financial Corp Has $521,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Norwood Financial Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,067,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $214.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.22. The company has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

