Norwood Financial Corp Has $814,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Norwood Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises approximately 1.2% of Norwood Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Quarry LP grew its stake in Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $502.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $496.35 and a 200-day moving average of $482.51. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $370.93 and a one year high of $524.76. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.