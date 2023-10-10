Norwood Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.80.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

