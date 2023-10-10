Norwood Financial Corp Sells 100 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Norwood Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Stryker by 7.3% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,343,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 78.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.77.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $266.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $203.23 and a 52-week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

