Norwood Financial Corp Sells 350 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Norwood Financial Corp trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.1% of Norwood Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,576 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

NYSE WMT opened at $155.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.28 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.15.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

