Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,116,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after purchasing an additional 550,607 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 22.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,057,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after buying an additional 194,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,022,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after buying an additional 89,346 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 46.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 541,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 171,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 16,413 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

