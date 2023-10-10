Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE NEA opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

