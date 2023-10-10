Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NCA opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $9.15.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth $122,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

