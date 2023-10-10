Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Purchased by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Francis Financial Inc. owned 0.36% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 428,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after purchasing an additional 54,932 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 308,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.90. 44,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.64.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
