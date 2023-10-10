Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $12.53.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.75% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.