Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NQP stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 416.3% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 300,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 242,196 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 82,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

